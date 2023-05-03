Astros Lose Another Starter With Luis Garcia on Injured List

We are before you to share recent news about Houston Astros starter Luis García. The starting pitcher Luis Garcia was out of the game after the club placed him on the injury list. Garcia was complaining of right elbow discomfort so exit after throwing eight pitches during the first inning of the game. Our viewers must be interested to know about Luis Garcia and about which game we are talking about. As we update you with the happenings of the whole world, we are going to share the news in this article. Be with us to know about this recent update. Scroll down.

The recent update is from Houston, USA. And we are sharing about the baseball game. It has been reported that Houston Astros are playing against the San Francisco Giants. Luis Garcia Houston Astros starter Luis García left Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants as he felt pain in the right elbow after he threw eight pitches. The videos of his discomfort on the field are viral and he can be seen talking to the manager Dusty Baker for a couple of minutes. At first, he just stopped and waved to the catcher Martín Maldonado to come to the ground. The fans are disappointed by his exit as he holds the position of second baseman and shortstop.

Astros Lose Another Starter With Luis Garcia

The Houston Astros are an American professional baseball team based in Houston. The Astros compete in Major League Baseball as a member club of the American League West Division. Luis Garcia was another blow to the team as Jose Urquidy- the starting pitcher left the game just before him as he landed on the injured list on Monday. When Luis Garcia informed the trainer and manager Dusty Baker about his right elbow discomfort, he was removed from the game after a short meeting. Reports say that the player would undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Prior to this, Jose Urquidy’s MRI showed inflammation in his shoulder.

Trainer and manager Dusty Baker stated that the team has to call upon who is best available now. In the replacement of Luis Garcia, Lefty Matt Gage has been called from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Garcia’s spot on the roster. Prior to this, Brandon Bielak was a replacement for Jose Urquidy. He worked four innings in relief and allowed three walks and six strikeouts. Baseball lovers and Astro supporters are expecting a good game from Lefty Matt Gage now. We will be back to you with the latest updates. Stay tuned…….