Astrum Launched Slim Wireless Keyboard, available at Rs 2,490 Full Specs Features :- Astrum which is a leading new technology brand has finally launched its most anticipated slim wireless keyboard with touchpad called KW280. The brand itself is very popular and known for its advanced as well as intelligent devices.

This newly launched keyboard is basically the perfect mixture of comfort and good looks. It is the perfect keyboard for smooth typing, clicking and scrolling to watch videos as well as to browse the web. On the other hand, it is easy with this all-in-one TV keyboard/touchpad.

At the same time, KW280 also comes with a long wireless range as well as battery life that gives you relaxed control of your TV-connected computer, deprived of the hassle as well as the clutter of multiple devices.

This keyboard is very much comfortable, quiet keys along with a large touchpad make navigating entertainment easy. And in addition to that the setup is a snap, for this you can thanks to its plug-and-play nano receiver into a USB port and that’s it you are all set to go.

The super slim wireless keyboard comprises of a range of 10-meter (33-feet) that enables a responsive, non-stop connection in even the largest rooms. You can easily watch video, stream music, connect with friends, and can perform so more activities deprived of any annoying delays or dropouts.

In addition to that, the second left-click button also allows you two-hand navigation as well as selection. Shortcuts on the other hand, simplify control for Android along with the Windows users. Hot keys work right from the box and there will be no need of configuration required.

Furthermore, if you want you can also use the keyboard receiver to wirelessly connect up to total of six Unifying devices to your computer. Virtually remove the trouble of substituting batteries. Use the on-off switch in order to extend battery life even more further.

The products on the other hand are already available with offline retail stores as well as you can also get it online on Amazon India at just Rs 2,490.