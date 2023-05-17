Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Via Retail Listing Specs and More

The good news is coming that Asus ROG Ally is launched in India. As per reports, Asus ROG Ally launched in India. Now people have eager to know the complete information about Asus ROG Ally’s price. After, launching, this news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. Customers are very excited to know the date of launch and price of the Asus ROG Ally in India. This news is searched by customers in huge quantities. They also want to know the all features and new functions of Asus ROG Ally. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, Asus ROG Ally was launched Globally on May 11. 2023 and in India on June 13. The good news for hand gamers is that the handheld gaming console is launched in India. After, coming to this good news, this news is circulating all around the internet. You can find the all information about the device on the website. It is the first handheld gaming device. Further, the indian could pay more amount to buy this new device than their US counterparts.

Asus ROG Ally Price in India

If you are finding the price of Asus ROG Ally so let us tell you that Its first model Asus ROG Ally with the AMD Z1 processor will be priced at Rs. 71,499. On the other hand, the price of this new model’s second device with the AMD Z1 chip will be priced at Rs. 79,999. This price is very high in India than in the US. In the US the price of the first model is Rs. 49,300 and for the second model is 57,500. Customers are very confused about why its price is very high in India than in the US. The amount is very higher than the launch price in the US.

The actual launch date is June 16, added by the Asus ROG Ally community. But there is not any secure plane revealed by the company for launching. But as per reports, the device is launching globally on date June 13. If we talk about the special features and specifications, it is available in two variants. It is powered by AMD’s Z1 and with AMD RDNA3 graphic. It has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has 512 GB of NVMe storage. You can connect this device to Windows 11. Its brightness peak is 500 nits and the height is a 7-inch full HD display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its weight is 608g.