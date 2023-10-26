At Least 22 Dead as Gunman Goes on Rampage in Maine, Mass Shooting Update

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that there have been at least 22 fatalities and numerous injuries as a gunman went on a rampage in Maine, USA. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Lewiston, Maine, a tragic mass shooting resulted in the loss of at least 22 lives and left nearly 60 individuals injured. The alleged perpetrator in this incident has been identified as a firearms instructor within the US Army Reserve. According to Fox News, a mass shooting occurred in Lewiston, Maine, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 22 lives and injuries to nearly 60 individuals. This incident took place late on Wednesday in the local time of the United States.





Reuters reported that the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office shared two photos of the suspect, showing him in a firing position with a rifle, on their Facebook page, indicating that the individual was still at large. A video captured individuals fleeing through the streets as a gunman began to open fire in Lewiston, Maine. Subsequently, the individual involved in the mass shooting incident was recognized as Robert Card. He had served as a firearms instructor in the US Army Reserve but had recently been released from a mental health facility after disclosing experiencing hallucinations.

Mass Shooting Update

Shortly following the incident, the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston released a statement, indicating that it was responding to a situation involving a mass casualty event due to a mass shooter. They were in the process of coordinating with nearby hospitals to care for the patients affected. Emergency responders were dispatched to distinct shooting incidents at a bowling alley, a restaurant, and a Walmart distribution center, as reported by the Sun Journal.

The Associated Press reported that Maine State Police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the state’s second-largest city on Wednesday night, based on information about an active shooter situation occurring in multiple locations. Police advised the public to avoid using the roads in order to facilitate unimpeded access for emergency responders to reach the hospitals. Lewiston is situated within Androscoggin County, approximately 35 miles (56 km) to the north of Maine’s largest city, Portland.