Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday: PM Modi pays floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.



On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by offering floral tributes at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial. At the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial, Prime Minister Modi pays homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday with a floral tribute. On December 25, we observe the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the late former Prime Minister and distinguished leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birthday

Earlier today, PM Modi conveyed on X, “On behalf of the entire nation’s family, I extend my heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister, the respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, on his birth anniversary. His lifelong commitment to nation-building remains an enduring legacy.” PM Modi continued, “His commitment and service to Mother India will serve as a perpetual source of inspiration even in his timeless legacy.

” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s prime ministership, he demonstrated how stable governments can be advantageous, and this tradition endures. Yogi highlighted Vajpayee as the ‘Ajat Shatru’ of politics, possessing remarkable abilities to navigate both favorable and challenging circumstances. In a fascinating coincidence, this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth; he was born on December 25, 1924.

He mentioned, “Throughout the year, numerous programs will unfold, culminating in a grand celebration on December 25, 2024.” The Chief Minister also bestowed honors upon several individuals during the occasion. Recognized for his articulate oratory skills, Atal Bihari Vajpayee left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

Initiating his political journey with election to the Lok Sabha in 1957 as a youthful legislator, Vajpayee’s political zenith came in 1996 when he led the BJP to its inaugural victory in general elections. Significantly, during his third tenure, Vajpayee led a stable government that completed its full term—an historic achievement as the first non-Congress administration to do so. Known for his remarkable oratory and recognized as a proficient politician and statesman, Vajpayee faced an initial setback with a brief 15-day premiership in 1996. However, he resiliently returned two years later and held the position of the nation’s top leader until 2004.