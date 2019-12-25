Atal Bihari Vajpayee unknown facts, Former PM’s Journey, Birthday, Bio, Wiki & History : Atal Bihari Vajpayee is of the respectable person and great politicians of his time in India. He is also known as “Bhishma Pitamah” of Indian politics. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s personality has the power to win hurts of all the countryman but also his oppositions. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on 25th December 1924 in Gwalior. He has been a bright student and was awarded first class Post Graduate Degree in Political Science. journey in politics begin as a freedom fighter during the Quit India Movement of 1942-1945, because of this he got arrested along with his elder bother prem for 23 days. He dropped out from law school to run an RSS magazine in the early 1950s. Later, he surpasses his political roots in RSS to appear as the modest voice of BJP. Atal Bihari Vajpayee also considered as one of the exceptional poets in India. In an interview, he also revealed that he always wanted to be a poet or a journalist and not interested to be a politician. Below we have some unknown facts about #AtalBihariVaajpayee former Prime Minister of India.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (ABV) Wiki/Bio

Atal Ji went to DAV College, Kanpur where he and his father studied Law together. Both went to same class and lived in a similar lodging room however when understudies began discussing the father-son team, both were set in various segments.

In an interview, he said; that he always wanted to be a journalist and not a politician. He mistakenly entered in politics as told by him in an Interview.

His oratory skills had impressed Jawaharlal Nehru to a great extent & he had predicted that Atalji will become Prime Minister of India one day which he proved right.

In 1984, while crusading in Gwalior, he advised his audience to vote in favor of Congress and demonstrate that one can’t escape with assassinating our PM. This was the last and only election he lost from Gwalior which was against Madhav Rao Scindia.

Held the highest office for three times & was the first Prime Minister to run a Coalition Government in India with 26 parties.

The most famous government politician of India and the first ever non-congress PM to serve a full term of 5 years in office, generally regarded by his supporters as well as his adversaries – A Rare fact in politics.

Lesser Known Facts about Atal Bihari Vaajpayee

In light of his sharp knowledge and establishing in legislative issues, Atal Bihari Vajpayee got chose to Lok Sabha for a record 9 times and twice for Rajya Sabha.

His birthday (25th December) has been declared as Good Governance Day by the NDA

Former Prime Minister of India Narsimha Rao, used to call and treat him as the political master.

His sister used to toss his jeans over the wall which he wore outside the house since his father was a government worker and didn’t enable him to wear RSS Khakhi pants.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee practiced celibacy and didn’t get married. Although, he adopted a daughter whose name is Namita.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the only Parliamentarian who was elected from 4 different states: UP, MP, Gujarat and Delhi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birthday

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Quotes, Poem, Speech, Latest Photos

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a great journey as the Prime Minister and reshaped India from various perspectives. With his sheer political insight, he turned into an exemplification of leadership as well as won the hearts of numerous with his mind and poems.