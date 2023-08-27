ATF vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Lineup Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. Minor League Cricket T20 is one of the best leagues. This match is going to be played between Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning. It is a highly anticipated match. Both team’s players are super excited as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Now both teams have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

Team: Atlanta Fire (ATF) vs Atlanta Lightning (ATL)

League: Minor League Cricket T20

Date: 27th August 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Atlanta Fire (ATF) Possible Playing 11:1.Jahmar Hamilton(WK), 2. Nasir Hossain, 3. Zain Sayed, 4. Ishan Sharma, 5. Aaron Jones, 6. Kennar Lewis, 7. Ridwan Palash, 8. Ateendra Subramanian, 9. Corne Dry, 10. Amila Aponso, 11. Jeremy Gordon

Atlanta Lightning (ATL) Possible Playing 11:1.Mark Parchment, 2. Unmukt Chand(WK)(C), 3. Sagar P Patel, 4. Hussain Talat, 5. Danush Kaveripakam, 6. Heath Richards, 7. Heer Patel, 8. Jesse Bootan, 9. Pankaj Rao, 10. Junaid Siddiqui, 11. Phani Simhadri

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning on 27th August 2023 from 11:45 PM (IST) – to 06:15 PM (GMT) at Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia. If we talk about the recent match result then Atlanta Fire looks in good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match.