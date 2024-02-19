ATH vs GIR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Athletic Bilbao vs Girona LaLiga EA Sports

It is reported that the La Liga EA Sports League is going to play their next football match and this news is creating excitement among sports lovers. The match is fixed to be played between the teams: Athletic Bilbao (ATH) and the opponent team Girona (GIR). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match. It is going to be played at San Mames Football Stadium located in Bilbao, Spain and it will start at 01:30 am on Tuesday 20 February 2024. Let us discuss more details regarding this upcoming match such as both teams, players, their previous gameplay performances, predictions, and more in this article.

In this league, all the teams performed their best and received good responses from the people and audience. Both teams (Athletic Bilbao and Girona) have played a total of 24 matches and now going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Athletic Bilbao has faced thirteen wins, four losses, or seven draws, and the team is currently ranked in the 5th position on the points table. On the other hand, Girona has faced seventeen wins, two losses, or five draws, and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. Keep reading…

ATH vs GIR (Athletic Bilbao vs Girona) Match Details

Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Girona (ATH vs GIR)

Tornament: LaLiga EA Sports

Date: Tuesday, 20th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: San Mames

ATH vs GIR (Athletic Bilbao vs Girona) Starting 11

Athletic Bilbao (ATH) Possible Starting 11 1.Julen Agirrezabala, 2. Dani Vivian, 3. Inigo Lekue, 4. Yuri Berchiche, 5. Aitor Paredes, 6. Oihan Sancet, 7. Alex Berenguer, 8. Benat Prados Diaz, 9. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 10. Inaki Williams, 11. Gorka Guruzeta