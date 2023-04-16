Atiq Ahmed And His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj

The breaking news is coming from Prayagraj. A live murder shot was seen in Prayagraj. The whole state is in shock after the live murder shot. This news has been on trending and making headlines on every news channel. The whole scene videos are on the social platform and people are getting hurt after watching this horrific scene. Here we are talking about two boys Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Their live-shot murder videos are disturbing people’s thoughts. This is a very heinous act of crime. Because of the live murder shot, this news is going viral on the web. let’s read this news in more detail.

This live murder shot happened on April 15, 2023. On Saturday Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead. The attackers shot while they both are talking with media reports. At that time they both are talking to media reporters. After this heinous act, many questions are raised. Why did this happen? What is the cause of this horrific act? Who is responsible for this? Is the police or government responsible for this heinous act? However, we have tried to answer each and every question related to this news. After happened this crime in the state, people are now shocked.

Atiq Ahmed And Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj

According to the reports, two days ago, before this live-shot murder gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son was killed. His son was encountered by the police. Further, gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ahsraf Ahmed were taken to a hospital in Prayagraj. The murder happened when Atiq was talking to the media. The attackers did open fire on Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed. At least 2-3 attackers were unidentified. They killed both in front of the media. In this accident, it is still unknown who first shot but in the viral video, two men shot unstopped shots at both brothers. After the shooting at Atiq Ahmed, the attackers were captured by the police. People want to know, who planned this heinous crime.

According to the sources, after this crime, one associate and two attackers were arrested. They were arrested at the crime scene itself. The attackers were identified as their names are Arun Maurya, Sunny, and Luvlseh. In this crime, there were more are involved, added by police. There were more people injured in this horrific crime. In this crime, there was one police officer got injured. Also a journalist was got injured. After this crime, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath called a high-level meeting. He set up meeting with authorities. Gangster Atiq Ahmed was MP and MLA.