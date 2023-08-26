ATL vs ATF Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing Minor League Cricket T20 league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire. Both teams are very powerful and fans love to watch them. Currently, fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ATL vs ATF match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both team’s players are very talented and hardworking. They are ready to show their best moves as they want to win the trophy. All the fans are also super excited as they want to support their favorite team. Minor League Cricket T20 will see Atlanta Lightning facing off against Atlanta Fire at Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details including team, date, day, time, venue and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Atlanta Lightning (ATL) vs Atlanta Fire (ATF)

League: Minor League Cricket T20

Date:26th August 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Atlanta Lightning (ATL) Possible Playing 11:1.Mark Parchment, 2. Unmukt Chand(WK)(C), 3. Sagar P Patel, 4. Hussain Talat, 5. Cassius Burton, 6. Heath Richards, 7. Heer Patel, 8. Aran Chenchu, 9. Pankaj Rao, 10. Junaid Siddiqui, 11. Phani Simhadri

Atlanta Fire (ATF) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jahmar Hamilton(WK), 2. Nasir Hossain, 3. Zain Sayed, 4. Ishan Sharma, 5. Aaron Jones, 6. Kennar Lewis, 7. Ridwan Palash, 8. Viraj Vaghela, 9. Corne Dry, 10. Amila Aponso, 11. Jeremy Gordon

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and outstanding players. They are ready to give their best to entertain their fans for a long time. This match is going to be played between Atlanta Lightning vs Atlanta Fire on 26th August 2023 from 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT) at Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia. If we talk about the recent match result then the ATF team won 2 matches and the ATL team won 1 match and lost 1 match. So ATF team has more chances to win the match.