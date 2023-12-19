ATL vs GEF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Atletico Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga EA Sports League

The La Liga EA Sports League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and the team will play against Getafe (GEF). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this upcoming match and are expressing their excitement. It is going to take place at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. It is fixed to begin to play at 02:00 am on Wednesday 20 December 2023. Various questions remain unclear about this match, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of fans and viewers. Both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match and it will be a banging match. Atletico Madrid has faced eleven wins, five draws, or three losses and the team is ranked in the 4th position on the points table. On the other hand, Getafe has faced six wins, seven draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 8th position on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best in this upcoming match.

ATL vs GEF (Atletico Madrid vs Getafe) Match Details

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Getafe (ATL vs GEF)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Wednesday, 20th December 2023

Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid

ATL vs GEF (Atletico Madrid vs Getafe) Starting 11

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Stefan Savic, 3. Axel Witsel, 4. Cesar Azpilicueta, 5. Koke, 6. Marcos Llorente, 7. Rodrigo De Paul, 8. Samuel Lino, 9. Antoine Griezmann, 10. Angel Correa, 11. Alvaro Morata

Getafe (GEF) Possible Starting 11 1.David Soria, 2. Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, 3. Gaston Alvarez, 4. Diego Rico, 5. Dakonam Djene, 6. Jaime Mata, 7. Luis Milla, 8. Mason Greenwood, 9. Nemanja Maksimovic, 10. Borja Mayoral, 11. Juan Latasa

Reportedly, this football match is set to be live telecast on the JioCinema online streaming platform. If we talk about the team-winning prediction then Atletico Madrid has more possibility to win this upcoming match against Getafe but nothing can be exactly said too early. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. The climate is also clean and clear and the weather will enjoy by the people at the stadium. There is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.