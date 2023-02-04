ATL vs GEF Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very well-known La Liga league is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe. As we all know that football game is the most famous game and people love to watch this match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match. Here we have more information about the ATL vs GEF match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the La Liga league is all set for the match. Now all the fans are also very excited to see the match. All the players are also ready to give their best in the match and they entertain their fans. The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be played on Saturday at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down the page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Getafe (GEF)

League: La Liga

Day: Saturday

Date: 4th February 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Jose Gimenez, 3. Mario Hermoso, 4. Reinildo Mandava, 5. Nahuel Molina, 6. Koke, 7. Angel Correa, 8. Rodrigo De Paul, 9. Thomas Lemar, 10. Pablo Barrios-Rivas, 11. Antoine Griezmann

Getafe (GEF) Possible Playing 11: 1.David Soria, 2. Dakonam Djene, 3. Damian Suarez, 4. Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, 5. Domingos Duarte, 6. Omar Alderete, 7. Carles Alena, 8. Angel Algobia, 9. Luis Milla, 10. Enes Unal, 11. Borja Mayoral

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very famous among people and they all are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be played between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe on 4th February 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. The ATL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and the GEF team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. ATL team has more chances to win the match against GEF. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.