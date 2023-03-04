ATL vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Two popular teams of La Liga Spain are all set to play their next match tonight. The league is known for introducing some of the best teams across the world and once again, two teams are set to face each other on the football ground. As we can see that team Atletico Madrid (ATL) and team Sevilla (SEV) will face off against each other on the soccer ground where they will compete to reach the final matches. They have already played several matches but this match will open a way to go further in the league.

Through this article, we would like to share with you some important details such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details so, if you are creating your own team so, you need to choose those players. We also like to tell you that Correa A, Mandava R, Molina N, Reguilon S, de Paul R, Bade L, Corona J, Fernando, Marcao, Papu Gomez, and Rekik K, will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries and yellow, red cards from last match. Cuadra G will be the referee of the match and it will be held at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

ATL vs SEV Live Score

ATL vs SEV Match Details

Team Names:- Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Sevilla (SEV)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Metropolitano Stadium (Madrid)

Date:- Sunday, March 5, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

ATL vs SEV Squad Players

Atletico Madrid (ATL):- Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Alvaro Morata, Matt Doherty, Axel Witsel, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Memphis Depay, Ivo Grbic, Adrian Corral, Sergio Mestre, Sergio Reguilon, Marco Moreno, Antonio Gomis, Alejandro Iturbe, Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Angel Correa, Alberto Moreno Rebanal, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava, Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Diez, Carlos Martin Dominguez, Aitor Gismera, Nahuel Molina, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios-Rivas,

Sevilla (SEV):- Oliver Torres, Marcos Acuna, Karim Rekik, Gonzalo Montiel, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos, Marko Dmitrovic, Rafa Mir, Diego Hormigo, Alex Telles, Manu Bueno, Jesus Manuel Corona, Nacho Quintana, Alberto Flores, Carlos Alvarez, Tanguy Nianzou, Loic Bade, Suso, Jesus Navas, Yassine Bounou, Bryan Gil, Pape Gueye, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lulo Dasilva, Erik Lamela, Nemanja Gudelj,Fernando Francisco Reges, Alejandro-Gomez, Marcos Teixeira, and Matias Arbol.

ATL vs SEV Lineups Players

Atletico Madrid (ATL):- Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava, Nahuel Molina, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios-Rivas, Saul Niguez, and Antoine Griezmann.

Sevilla (SEV):- Yassine Bounou, Nemanja Gudelj, Tanguy Nianzou, Loic Bade, Suso, Jesus Navas, Fernando Francisco Reges, Bryan Gil, Pape Gueye, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Oliver Torres.

ATL vs SEV Match Prediction

As we can see that team ATL is in the 4th spot with 23 matches where they won 12 matches and lost 5 matches. Another side, team SEV is in the 15th spot with 23 matches where they won 6 and lost 10 matches in this league. Well, their gameplay and skills show that team ATL will have more chances to win this match tonight.