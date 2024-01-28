ATL vs VAL Live Score Dream11 prediction Lineup Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga EA Sports League

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The next match of La Liga EA Sports is going to play and it is set to be played between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and the team will play against Valencia (VAL). This match is fixed to be played at 01:30 am on Monday 29 January 2024 at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their love for their favorite teams. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming football match such as both teams, players, prediction, scores, and more.

Both teams have played well in their last matches and gained a lot of love for their game performances. Atletico Madrid has played 20 matches in this league and faced thirteen wins, two draws, or five losses. The team is currently ranked in the 4th position on the points table. Valencia has played 21 matches and has faced nine wins, five draws, or seven losses. The team is ranked in the 8th place on the points table. Both team players are strong and active and will perform their best which makes it more interesting.

ATL vs VAL (Atletico Madrid vs Valencia) Match Details

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia (ATL vs VAL)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Monday, 29th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid

ATL vs VAL (Atletico Madrid vs Valencia) Starting 11

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Stefan Savic, 3. Mario Hermoso, 4. Nahuel Molina, 5. Axel Witsel, 6. Marcos Llorente, 7. Pablo Barrios-Rivas, 8. Saul Niguez, 9. Rodrigo Riquelme, 10. Antoine Griezmann, 11. Alvaro Morata

Valencia (VAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jaume Domenech, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Gabriel Paulista, 4. Jesus Vazquez, 5. Yarek Gasiorowski, 6. Javier Guerra Moreno, 7. Francisco Perez, 8. Jose Luis-Garcia, 9. Hugo Duro, 10. Diego Lopez Noguerol, 11. Alberto Mari

This upcoming match is the second head-to-head match of this league and it will be available to watch on Sports18 1 HD. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Atletico has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against Valencia. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and cheering up players to give their best. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.