Who Will Win ATL vs VLD La Liga? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Players, Best Picks, Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid:- A very famous and amazing La Liga league is all set to entertain its fans with outstanding teams. This match is going to be played between Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid. Both teams are very famous for their different gameplay and they always give their best to win the match.

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid will be played on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no probability of rain during the match.

ATL vs VLD Match Details

League: La Liga

Team: Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Valladolid (VLD)

Day: Saturday

Date: 21st January 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

ATL vs VLD Lineups Player

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Mario Hermoso, 3. Reinildo Mandava, 4. Nahuel Molina, 5. Geoffrey Kondogbia, 6. Koke, 7. Angel Correa, 8. Marcos Llorente, 9. Thomas Lemar, 10. Axel Witsel, 11. Antoine Griezmann

Valladolid (VLD) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jordi Masip, 2. Javi Sanchez, 3. Joaquin-Fernandez, 4. Ivan Fresneda, 5. Lucas Rosa, 6. Kike Perez, 7. Gonzalo Plata, 8. Monchu, 9. Ivan Sanchez, 10. Kenedy, 11. Sergi Guardiola

ATL vs VLD Who Will Win?

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they all are very skilled full and talented. Both teams are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid on 21st January 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the ATL team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the VLD team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. So the ATL team has more chances to win the match against VLD. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.