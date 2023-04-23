Atlanta Pastor Of First Baptist Church Of Atlanta Obituary – Charley Stanely Cause Of Death?

The breaking news came about Dr Charles Frazier Stanley who died at the age of 90, on April 2023. He founded In Touch Ministries and was the senior pastor at Atlanta’s First Baptist Church. In Touch Ministries tweeted Tuesday morning of Stanley’s foundingVisit charlesstanley.com to learn how can best remember his life and ministry. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, First Baptist Atlanta senior Pastor Anthony Georgia said the former leader of the church died ” peacefully” in his home. Stanley was not just a pastor, but he was also a broadcast and author who was part of the first Baptist Church Of Atlanta for more than 50 years. If you want to know in detail so, read the full article.

According to the reports, Dr Charles lies in repose happening now at charlesstanley.com/livestram:This April 22, 2023, on Saturday, Dr Charles Frazier Stanley will lie in Repose at First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Further, this event will be from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Also, the event will be live-streamed. At this event all are welcome. Many people came to this event in honour of Dr Charles Stanley. Moreover, in the early 1980s, the president of Gospel Light Society International, Daniel Whyte III, had the honour of meeting with Dr Charles Stanley in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to Daniel Whyte, he says that the best way to honour god’s son, Charles Stanley, is:1) “Pray without ceasing,”

2) Further, On a daily basis for seven days read Joshua’s Chapter.

3) Always remember god and leave the consequences to God, and never worry about difficulties.

4) Pray to God, Be humble to everyone, seek god’s face, and make your first love to god.

5)Always remember what God called you, Further when people leave you and cheat on you so don’t be afraid, make yourself strong. Everything happened for good reason. Never distract from your goal. always remember those people who live godly in Christ Jesus.

6) Further, he said about Dr Charles Stanley that he suffered great persecution, betrayals and attacks throughout his ministry. Also, he added, about Charles not because he did wrong but because he was consumed with Christ and his mission.

7)It was said in early 1980 that ” Praise the lord Anyhow !”.The great Dr Raymond Hancock wrote a book based on the life of a job and the title was ” I Think I’ll Go On Anyhow”.

8) God was using Dr Stanley so Mightily, such as his wife leaving him after 45 years of marriage, for no reason but still he never give up and prayed to god.