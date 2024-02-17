ATN vs SAS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Atalanta vs Sassulo Serie A League

In this article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the Serie A League. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next cricket match will be played between the teams; Atalanta (ATN) and the other team Sassulo (SAS). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other. It is set to begin to play at 12 on Sunday 18 February 2024 and it will take place at Gewiss Stadium, also known as Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia located in Bergamo, Italy. Still, several details left to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading…

In this league, most of the teams have played around 23-24 matches and performed their best to receive good responses from the audience and people. Both teams have played a total of 23 matches in this league and are going to play their second head-to-head match. Atalanta has faced thirteen wins, three draws, or seven losses and the team is presently ranked in the 4th place on the points table. On the other side, Sassuolo has faced five wins, five draws, or thirteen losses, and the team is ranked in the 17th place on the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end and it makes it more interesting.

ATN vs SAS (Atalanta vs Sassulo) Match Details

Match: Atalanta vs Sassulo (ATN vs SAS)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Gewiss Stadium

ATN vs SAS (Atalanta vs Sassulo) Starting 11

Atalanta (ATN) Possible Starting 11 1.Marco Carnesecchi, 2. Berat Djimsiti, 3. Giorgio Scalvini, 4. Sead Kolasinac, 5. Mario Pasalic, 6. Marten de Roon, 7. Aleksei-Miranchuk, 8. Matteo Ruggeri, 9. Ederson dos Santos, 10. Emil Holm, 11. Charles De Ketelaere