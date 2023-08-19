Aubrianna Lynn Cause of Death? Girl, 10, Initially Injured in Murder-Suicide Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that A Massachusetts girl was seriously injured in a suspected murder-suicide and surrendered to her wounds days after the shooting. This tragic shooting incident happened in Springfield. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms. Many people are very shocked. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet as many people are very curious to know about the whole information. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office stated the girl has been identified as a 10-year-old Aubrianna Lynn by her mother’s post. The little girl was shot by their neighbour Victor Nieves. This tragic incident took place on Monday, 16 August 2023. Currently, this news went viral on social media platfroms lots of people are very shocked. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. It is harrowing news for Aubrianna Lynn’s family as they lost their beloved person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Aubrianna Lynn Cause of Death?

As per the report, Aubrianna Lynn was shot and wounded by her neighbour who forcibly joined their apartment and opened fire at the residents including three kids, 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks and their dog. After that, the 34-year-old guy shifted the gun on himself. Fairbanks was Aubrianna’s grandmother who was babysitting the three kids when the miserable shooting happened. Days after being feted for the serious wounds in the horrifying shooting, Lynn lost her life on Thursday, 17 August 2023. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

As far as we know, 10 year 10-year-old girl’s demise news has been confirmed by her mother Stephanie Corteua. Her mother shared a few photos of the girl on Facebook. Since the news went out on social media platfroms many people are shocked as no one thought that it would happen. Currently, many people are very curious to know about the reason for the shooting. But still, there is no information about it as it has been revealed yet. Police have been investigating the incident. If we get any information then we will update you soon. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.