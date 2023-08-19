Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback Launched in India, Full Specification Features

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is getting so much attention after getting launched in India and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. Yes, you heard right Q8 e0trom has been launched in India by Audi India company and it is said that Q8 is the latest version of a facelift for the e-tron SUV. It gets a new look and comes with lots of features that will be liked by people. It is a great time for those people who wants to buy a new car and here we are going to share every single piece of information, so read continuously.

As per the sources, Audi India launched the Q8 e-tron in India and it has a new look with more range. The price of the SUV is Rs 1.14 and Rs 1.18 for the Sportback. In the options, there are two powertrains including 55 and 50. Those people want to book these vehicles which are currently underway for Rs 5 lakh. While the name of the e-tron has been changed to Q8 e-tron to simplify the model lineup and Audi has not done much when it comes to exterior styling. Here are the names of the Audi Q8 e-tron and their prices in India and these are the following:-

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback Launched

Audi Q8 50 e-tron – Rs 1.13 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron – Rs 1.26 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron Sportback – Rs 1.18 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron Sportback – Rs 1.30 crore

There is a video also shared on Youtube by Audi with the title of Audi e-tron First Drive review. It features the 2D logo of the brand and 20-inch aloys now come with a design. Above in this article, we share the price of the Audi Q8 e-tron with their different powertrains. These vehicles are now available to buy and those who want to buy can easily book from the showroom. Scroll down to know more about the features.

There are two color options including Dark blue and Shining red. There are lots of features which will be most liked by the people and it is available at the showroom. There are not many changes in the cabin part and it is said that the mostly parts are the same as the previous model. It uses a dual-screen setup with a 10.1-inch display and one more display of 8.6 inches in the center that describes the infotainment and climate. We have mentioned all the available information above in this article and we will update you after getting more details. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.