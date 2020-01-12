Audi Q8 Release Date Specification Features Price in India Features Reviews Images :- Audi India is soon going to give many new surprises this year, starting with its launch of the most awaited Audi Q8 SUV on 15th January 2020. After giving a great business in 2019, the company has a slew of launches scheduled in the year 2020 starting with the Q8 SUV.

Audi Q8 Release Date

In addition to that, the car has made its approach to Indian shores in advance of its launch. In the pictures, the Audi Q8 SUV, seem to be at a dealership or a service centre. Along with the Q8, Audi India hopes to compete with the success that the company received with the Audi Q7.

Audi India is also going to be launching the Audi e-Tron as well as the new-gen Audi Q3 in India over the time period of the year 2020.

It is accessible with the Automatic transmission. The length of the Q8 comprises of 4986mm, width of 1995mm along with a wheelbase of 2995mm.

Audi Q8 Specification Features

It is the brand’s version of the time-honoured tradition of changing a three-row SUV into a two-row version with a swoopy roofline. In addition to that, the Q8 is based on the very nice Q7.

In all probability, the engine is going to be paired to an 8-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission. The Audi’s patent ‘quattro’ AWD system is also going to be standard of course. The Audi Q8 has a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of 5.7 seconds.

Audi India has adopted a wait and watch for its diesel engines and as a result, we expect the company to launch the 55 TFSI Q8 model which gets a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol that produces 340 bhp as well as 500 Nm of peak torque.

The Q8 is Audi’s range-topping SUV, with a modern turbocharged V-6 and a tech-heavy features roster highlighted by an interior with a two-touchscreen center stack and design that would make Rudolph Schindler blush. Deleting the third row opens some space for the second-row passengers and delivers a driving experience that is more carlike than any Audi SUV before.

Audi Q8 Price in India

It is a visual pleasure to see the Audi Q8 with the new, wide grille up front along with the coupe such as roofline. The rear of the SUV is categorized by the slim LED tail lamps as well as the thin strip that connects the two units, allowing the impression of having a single unit.

The SUV also comes with a 10.1-inch MMI touch response display on a piano black dashboard layout along with an additional 8.6-inch digital display below for the air-con system and other in-car controls, while the instruments are shown in the completely digital Audi virtual cockpit.

This newly launching car is also going to include some other amazing features such as adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, lane change warning, curb warning, as well as a 360 degree camera.

Audi Q8 Reviews Images

Talking about the pricing of Audi Q8, it is expected that it is going to be priced more than ₹ 1 crore as it is going to be a direct import as well as it will not be assembled here in India.