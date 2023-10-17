Audi S5 Platinum Edition Launched in India, Price at Rs 81.57 Lakh Full Specs and More

Good Day Readers, Today a german automaker Audi announces the introduction of their flagship car Audi S5 in India. Stay tune with this article to find out more about the car and its outstanding features. Audi has introduced the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India), just in time for the upcoming festive season. This exclusive variant of the high-performance sedan comes in two color options: District Green and Mythos Black.

Notably, the Platinum Edition of the Audi S5 Sportback carries a premium of Rs 5.83 lakh compared to the standard S5 Sportback. The S5 Platinum Edition comes equipped with an array of premium features, including Matrix LED headlights featuring laser light technology. It also sports a black style kit with black accents on the front grille and window line, red brake callipers adorned with the ‘S’ emblem, and optional LED sills projecting the ‘S’ logo on the ground for an additional cost.

Audi S5 Platinum Edition Launched

Inside the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, you’ll find Audi’s Sports Seats Plus with a massage function, Magma Red Nappa leather upholstery, and carbon-fiber trim elements. These enhancements aside, the core S5 Sportback’s features remain unaltered. This includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Audi’s MMI infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3-zone automatic temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, stainless steel pedals, and a ‘S’ sports suspension with adjustable dampers.

The Audi S5 Platinum Edition remains mechanically unchanged, featuring the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering 354PS and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The S5 can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds and is electronically limited to a top speed of 250kmph. In the Indian market, the Audi S5 Sportback faces direct competition primarily from the BMW M340i, which is priced at Rs 71.50 lakh. For reference, the standard Audi S5 is available at a slightly higher price point of Rs 75.54 lakh.



– Color Choices: The Platinum edition of the S5 is available in two striking colors, namely District Green and Mythos Black.



– Exterior Features: Notable exterior features include Matrix LED headlights with laser light technology, a blacked-out grille and windowline, and red brake callipers with the distinctive ‘S’ emblem.



– Interior Design: Inside the special edition Audi S5, you’ll find Magma red seat upholstery, which adds a touch of luxury.



– Powerplant: The Audi S5 Platinum Edition is powered by the same 3.0-liter V6 turbo petrol engine, delivering 354PS of power and 500Nm of torque.