AUG vs FRK Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga League

It is coming forward that the Bundesliga League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is fixed to be played between two teams FC Augsburg (AUG) and another team Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:00 am on Monday 4 December 2023 and it will be played at WWK Arena. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. Here, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

Both teams played well in the previous matches and generated a lot of love from the fans. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is expected that it will be one of the best matches in this league. As per the points table, both have played a total of 12 matches and going to play their first face-to-face match. FC Augsburg has faced three wins, five draws, or four losses in the previous matches and is ranked in 11th place in the points table. Eintracht Frankfurt has faced four wins, six draws, or two losses in the last matches and is ranked in the 7th place in the points table.

AUG vs FRK (FC Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt) Match Details

Match: FC Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (AUG vs FRK)

Tournament: Bundesliga League 2023

Date: Monday, 4th December 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: WWK ARENA

AUG vs FRK (FC Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt) Starting 11

FC Augsburg (AUG) Possible Starting 11 1.Finn Dahmen, 2. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, 3. Felix Uduokhai, 4. Iago Amaral Borduchi, 5. Patric Pfeiffer, 6. Kevin Mbabu, 7. Ruben Vargas, 8. Elvis Rexhbecaj, 9. Tim Breithaupt, 10. Ermedin Demirovic, 11. Phillip Tietz

Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) Possible Starting 11 1.Kevin Trapp, 2. Tuta, 3. Aurelio Buta, 4. Philipp Max, 5. Robin Koch, 6. William Pacho, 7. Ansgar Knauff, 8. Ellyes Skhiri, 9. Hugo Larsson, 10. Omar Marmoush, 11. Fares Chaibi

Reportedly, this upcoming match will be live telecast on Fancode. the weather is clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is hard to predict which team will face victory because most of the gameplay performances of both teams are similar to each other. The team FC Augsburg has more possibility to lose as per the previous reports against the Eintracht Frankfurt team. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.