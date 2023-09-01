Austin Mass Shooting: Mom of Austin Mass Shooting Victim Blames City Council

Here we are going to share the Austin mass shooting incident and also talk about the victim’s mother who slammed the city council days before alleged gunman De’Ondre White’s trial. This incident happened in 2021 in which a suspected gunman De’Ondre White was behind a mass shooting incident and this incident was terrible. He is currently arrested under arrest and his trial was started on 29 August 2023. Lots of questions have been raised related to this incident and in this article, we are going to share the authorities reports. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece of information.

Let us clarify that he is not the only one whom one mother of the victims is blaming. Julia Kantor sent an email to Austin City Council members saying cowards before her son’s alleged killer, White who went on trial for murder In this post, Julis blamed the council’s members in part for the death of her son and she said that they were responsible for defunding the police authorities. The trial began on 29 August and the suspect is under arrest. There is an investigation that is also continuing and police shared the report of this mass shooting incident. Scroll down this article and continue your reading.

According to the police reports, her son Douglas Kantor was a tourist. He was killed in the crossfire on 12 June 2021 and he was only 25 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that he passed away while he was out enjoying himself on bustling 6th Street in Austin. He was a Ford IT worker and was visiting Austin from Michigan. He was also enrolled in a master’s degree in business at the University of Michigan. His death was unexpected and no one thinks about this shooting incident. Now, the mother of the victim slammed the city council days before the trial of the suspect.

De'ondre White, the suspect in this incident is a 22-year-old man and during the incident, he fired eight times at a group of people with whom he and his friends had an ongoing dispute. He began firing at about 01:30 a.m. on 12 June 2021 in the middle of the bustling downtown area full of bars of the city. It is shared that around 14 people were injured in this incident and police reached the incident place after getting reports. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.