Austin Schwenk Cause of Death? Marine Shot Dead at Camp Lejeune Barracks identified as North Carolina Teenager

A Marine was found shot and killed in his barracks on Wednesday night. The name of the Marine has been released as Lance Corps Corporal Austin Schwenk, 19. He was from North Carolina and wanted to be a Marine like his dad. He was working as an EO repairer for the 2nd battalion, 6th marine regiment on the base in North Carolina In June 2022, Schwenk joined the Marine Corps and completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina. According to Marine Times, Schwenk was awarded the Navy Commendation for Valor.

Schwenk was born on the shores of Onslow County in Onslow, North Carolina, but grew up in Ohio, where he attended high school. “I chose the Marine Corps because I grew up around a lot of Marines, and my dad was a Marine. He was always a source of inspiration to me,” Schwenk said in a May 2022 interview. “The main reason I chose the Marine Corps is because I believe it will provide me with the discipline and guidance I will need later in life,” he said.

Austin Schwenk Cause of Death?