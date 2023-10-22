Austin Schwenk Cause of Death? Marine Shot Dead at Camp Lejeune Barracks identified as North Carolina Teenager

A Marine was found shot and killed in his barracks on Wednesday night. The name of the Marine has been released as Lance Corps Corporal Austin Schwenk, 19. He was from North Carolina and wanted to be a Marine like his dad. He was working as an EO repairer for the 2nd battalion, 6th marine regiment on the base in North Carolina In June 2022, Schwenk joined the Marine Corps and completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina. According to Marine Times, Schwenk was awarded the Navy Commendation for Valor.
Schwenk was born on the shores of Onslow County in Onslow, North Carolina, but grew up in Ohio, where he attended high school. “I chose the Marine Corps because I grew up around a lot of Marines, and my dad was a Marine. He was always a source of inspiration to me,” Schwenk said in a May 2022 interview. “The main reason I chose the Marine Corps is because I believe it will provide me with the discipline and guidance I will need later in life,” he said.
Austin Schwenk Cause of Death?
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is currently investigating the shooting death of Schwenk as a homicide and has arrested an unidentified Marine for his alleged role in the incident. “NCIS will not be making any further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” said Jeff Houston, a spokesman for NCIS. Initially, the shooting was reported on October 18 as a mass shooting incident. However, officials quickly confirmed it as an isolated event. “There has been no mass shooting abroad Camp lejeune, but there has been an isolated incident in which two Marines have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting,” Houston said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Marine at this time.”
The murder happened two days before Camp Lejeune’s annual exercise called Exercise Urgent Response, which the base said in a press release “allows tenant commands to establish and execute emergency security procedures.” Camp Lejeune is located 240 square miles off the coast of North Carolina, 140 miles south of Raleigh. It’s home to around 170,000 people, mostly active-duty Marines and retirees, as well as some civilian employees. It’s also the largest Marine base on the coast, and the 3rd Battalion of 6th Marine Regiment is based there. In 2021, a Marine was shot and injured in their barracks, but the incident was ruled an accident.
