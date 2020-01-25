Happy Australia Day 2020 Wishes Messages Quotes Whatsapp Status Dp Images :- Australia Day is the official National Day of Australia. Celebrated annually on 26 January, it marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British Ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales, and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at that site by Governor Arthur Phillip.

In present-day Australia, celebrations reflect the diverse society and landscape of the nation and are marked by community and family events, reflections on Australian history, official community awards, and citizenship ceremonies welcoming new immigrants into the Australian community.

It is an opportunity for Australians to come together to celebrate their country and culture. There are reflections on the achievements of the nation and explorations of the way to make the country even better in the future.

In some places, particularly Lake Burley Griffin, spectacular public fireworks displays are held. In addition, the Australian of the Year Awards is presented. These are awards for Australians who have made an outstanding contribution to their country or community.

Happy Australia Day Wishes Quotes

Australia is about as far away as you can get. I like that.

-Andre Benjamin

God bless America. God save the Queen. God defend New Zealand and thank Christ for Australia.

-Russell Crowe

Australia, not reading poetry is the national pastime.

-Phyllis McGinley

Australia is an absolutely fantastic country, but the only thing we lack is the ability to work harder.

-Dick Smith

To live in Australia permanently is rather like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother.

-Barry Humphries

Australia is an outdoor country. People only go inside to use the toilet. And that’s only a recent development.

-Barry Humphries

The greatest and proudest moment moment of my life standing on the podium receiving the silver medal on behalf of myself and Australia.

-Graham Cheney

Olivia Newton-John – Australia’s gift to insomniacs. It’s nothing but the blonde singing the bland.

-Minnie Riperton

It’s definitely different in the States. Americans are much different people compared to us. We’re much more laid back. I itch to get back to Australia every summer because it’s so fast paced there and so stressful.

-Andrew Bogut

I’d like to be seen as an average Australian bloke. I can’t think of… I can’t think of a nobler description of anybody than to be called an average Australian bloke.

-John Howard

Happy Australia Day Images Pictures

The public holiday of Australia Day always occurs on January 26 no matter what day of the week it occurs. Many people become citizens of Australia on Australia Day at Citizenship Ceremonies across the nation.

It is also the day that the Australian Government awards the Order of Australia to selected Australians, which is ‘an Australian society of honour for according recognition to Australian citizens and other persons for achievement or meritorious service’.



























