Australian company betting on beating the bushfires

You would be aware by now that Australia is well famous for its natural wonders and wide-open spaces, its beautiful beaches, open deserts, “the bush”, and “the Outback. Sadly, those natural wonders are being depleted drastically as a result of the ongoing bush-fire crisis. Dozens of lives, thousands of homes, millions of acres of wildlife as well as animals have been casualties of the fire crisis and it’s safe to say Australia will need quite some time to recover from the effects of this.



Fortunately, humanity is standing up for its own and Australia have so far gotten a lot of support from citizens as well as the rest of the outside world. Wealthy celebrities, highly influential figures have been pulling resources so far to help Australia recover from this situation.

Australian footballer Matthew Ryan is one of those celebrities to have taken a stand. Playing in the Premier League as a goalkeeper for Brighton, Ryan recently donated $500 to every save made by a goalkeeper on that weekend. There were at least 60 saves made in that round of fixtures and surely he put his influence to good use.

Different institutions have not been left out as well but one sector doing a whole lot of good in this regard happens to be the gambling sector.

According to the latest casino industry news, leading Australia gambling company Tabcorp recently announced they will give more than $1.5 million to support the bush-fire crisis. This was to be done on behalf of some of their brands which include TAB, Sky Racing, the Lott, MAX and Keno.

As per the announcement, all of Tabcorp’s revenue that will be generated in the frequent Saturday Lotto draw will be donated to support the bush-fire. This would be happening on the 25th of January. In goodwill, the draw for that occasion would also be named the “Bushfire Benefit Draw”.

Just like every other person, Tabcorp CEO David Attenborough sympathized with Australians that have lost loved ones, properties or valuables to the fire and went further to praise the Australian spirit and togetherness shown so far.

He was quoted to have said “the Australian spirit has been truly inspirational throughout this ordeal and the Tabcorp Group is pleased to play its part in supporting the recovery effort.”

Tabcorp also gave out monetary support to hotels and clubs that have been affected by the bush-fire and other rescue operations.

It’s quite commendable effort from Tabcorp considering one of their brands in KETO already made a $100,000 donation to support Team Rubicon in the latter stages of 2019, fortifying their efforts to recover and rebuild bush-fire affected localities.

After the tremendous effort from Tabcorp, It won’t be long before other gambling companies follow suit as well. Few days after the announcement made by Tabpcorp, Fitzdares, an Australian bookmaker company also donated all winnings from the Australian Open to the Red Cross Bushfire Fund.

While making their donations, they were quick to mention Nick Kyrgios, a tennis player, who was the first exemplary figure to start the donations to the Australia bush-fire crisis. In his own capacity, he promised to donate $200 to the bush-fire crisis for every ace he serves throughout the Australian summer tennis season.

Fitzdares CEO, William Woodhams was very pleased to see that sports have taken a major positive role regarding the crisis, showing that sports go far more than what we see on our screens, which is very inspiring.

Of course, the Australian Poker industry isn’t left out as well. They also joined the movement and their donations would be made to the Australian zoo.

Lynn Gilmartin, anchor of the World Poker Tour on Fox Sports Networks was the one who initiated a fundraiser donated to animals put in danger from the wild-fire crisis. In about three days, donations from poker players and figures in the poker industry have put together more than $20,000.

It’s quite remarkable considering the initial plan of Gilmartin was for her to raise somewhere around $5000. As good fortune would have it, over 24o donors so far have shown up and have contributed $28,000 to the cause.

In addition to that, Kikky Luo, one of Australia poker’s famous players also announced that she will also donate some of her winnings from the Aussie Millions event which takes place at every start of the calendar year and is considered one of the country’s biggest poker events.

It’s good to see everyone standing up for Australia when help is needed the most and even better to see that the sports and gambling community are actively playing their part as well.