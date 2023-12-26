Australian Cricket: Michael Hussey Enters Australian Hall of Fame

Michael Hussey is a very well-known and popular Australian cricket coach-commentator and former international cricketer. Currently, he is gaining attention after he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Michael Hussey is a very well-known and honorable cricket legend. Further, his presence reflects his journey and outstanding performance. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web and the headlines have generated worldwide attention as Michael Hussey is a cricket legend. This article will help you to learn about Michael Hussey’s viral news which created a case on the internet. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we know Michael Hussey is an iconic cricket player, who is recently has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. He describes this recognition as moving and surreal. During the boxing day, he greets the people who inspired him, and of them were his childhood partners. Further, he described his excitement as being a member of a list that gave him a chance to meet with his heroes and close friends. Further, Michael Hussey is the 62nd inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. His ability and significant formats showcased his excellent performance. More information is mentioned in the next section.

Michael Hussey Enters Australian Hall of Fame

Let’s take a look at the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame List.

1) In 1996, the inductees were Fred Spofforth, John Blackham, Victor Trumper, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill Ponsford, Sir Donald Bradman, Bill O’Reilly, Keith Miller, Ray Lindwall, and Dennis Lillee.

2) In 2000, the inductees were Neil Harvey, Warwick Armstrong, and Allan Border.

3) In 2001, the inductees were Arthur Morris and Bill Woodfull

4) from 2002 to 2010, the inductees were Stan McCabe, Greg Chappell, Lindsay Hassett, Ian Chappell, Alan Davidson, Hugh Trumble, Clem Hill, Rod Marsh, Monty Noble, Bob Simpson, Charles Macartney, Richie Benaud, George Giffen, Ian Healy, Steve Waugh, Bill Lawry, and Graham McKenzie.

5) In 2011, the inductees were Mark Taylor and Doug Walters.

6) In 2012, the inductee was Shane Warne.

7) In 2013, the inductees were Charlie Turner and Glenn McGrath.

8) In 2014, the inductees were Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark.

9) In 2015, the inductees were Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder.

10) In 2016, the inductees were Jeff Thomson and Wally Grout.

11) In 2017, the inductees were David Boon, Matthew Hayden, and Betty Wilson.

12) In 2018, the inductees were Norm O’Neill, Ricky Ponting, and Karen Rolton

13) From 2019 to 2020, the inductees were Dean Jones, Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Billy Murdoch, Craig McDermott, and Sharon Tredrea.

14) From 2021 to 2023, inductees were Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes, Lisa Sthalekar, Justin Langer, Raelee Thompson, Marg Jennings, Ian Redpath

15) In 2024, the inductees are Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen.