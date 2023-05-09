Avalon Park Home: Off-duty Chicago Police Officer Dies in South Side Shooting

We are going to share this news with our great grief and here we talk about the death news of Areanah Preston who passed away at the age of 24 years old. She was a CPD officer and she was an off-duty police officer in Chicago at the time of her death. Her death news is gathering a lot of attention and popularity on the internet and many social media users are expressing their sadness for her loss. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and the complete information about this topic in this article, so read continually.

She was killed in a shooting incident and this incident took place on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning 6 May 2023 in Chicago. She was an off-duty Chicago police at the of her death and she was shot and killed on the South side of the city. She was shot at 8157 S. Blackstone Ave. just before 1:45 a.m. and she just arrived home from work. After this shooting incident, The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Areanah. She was shot outside of her South Side home. There is not much information about her death and continue your reading to know more.

After this shooting incident, police began an investigation and the Chicago police have detained five persons in connection with this shooting incident. She was 24 years old at the time of her death. Five people were arrested in this investigation in which four were taken into custody after a barricade situation at 76th and Bishop streets on Sunday night 7 May 2023 where the incident place is located about 5 miles. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared about this shooting incident or her death. We will update our article after getting more news and information about her death and mention it in our article.

She was one of the beloved in her family, friends, and loved ones and her death news is heartbreaking news. There are many people who expressed their condolences for her demise and the police community also mourns her death. Many people are supporting her family at this painful moment and giving tributes for her decease. The investigation is ongoing and there is not much information is coming out from our sources.