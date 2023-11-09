AVL vs ALK Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa Conference League

It is coming forward that the UEFA Europa Conference League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between two teams Aston Villa (AVL) and another team Alkmaar (ALK). This upcoming football match will begin at 01:30 am on Friday 10 November 2023 and it will be played at Villa Park. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

This league began recently and both of the teams have only played three matches yet. Now, both teams are going to play their fourth match and second head-to-head match of this tournament. Aston Villa has faced two wins, or one loss in the last three matches of this league and is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. On the other side, AZ Alkmaar has faced one win, or two losses and is ranked at the bottom of the points table. Both of the teams have strong players who will play with their whole strength which makes this upcoming match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

AVL vs ALK (Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar) Match Details

Match: Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar (AVL vs ALK)

Tournament: UEFA Europa Conference League

Date: Friday, 10th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

AVL vs ALK Venue: Villa Park

AVL vs ALK (Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar) Starting 11

Aston Villa (AVL) Possible Starting 11 1.Emiliano Martinez, 2. Ezri Ngoyo, 3. Matthew Cash, 4. Lucas Digne, 5. Pau Torres, 6. Douglas Luiz, 7. John McGinn, 8. Boubacar Kamara, 9. Nicolo Zaniolo, 10. Ollie Watkins, 11. Moussa Diaby