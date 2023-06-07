Axell Hodges Cause of Death? Motocross Competitor Killed in Dirt Bike Crash

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. Axell Hodges’s death cause is linked to the accident as the motocross competitor recently passed away at an X Games freestyle motocross track. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Axell Hodges died recently, and his death cause has been linked to the accident that happened recently at an X Games freestyle motocross track in Ramona. He was reportedly riding at the freestyle motocross track in Ramona, and he crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps. After the deadly crash, first responders performed life-saving measures on the victim but couldn’t save him. So, he was pronounced dead at 3:42 pm. Initially, the name of the crash victim wasn’t shared, but later, he was identified as Axell Hodges.

Axell Hodges Cause of Death?

Motocross competition Axell Hodges was killed in a recent dirt bike crash. Authorities responded to calls of an accident around 2:45 pm just off Sutherland Dam Road and State Route 78 near the Ramona area of San Diego County. Cal Fire captain brent pascua received the call, and they immediately started coaching the caller on steps to provide CPR to the injured victim. When authorities arrived on the accident scene, they saw a man requiring life-saving assistance, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. It has been reported that the deadly crash happened after the man tried to perform a jump off a ramp on his motorbike. When the victim was identified as Hodges, it shocked the world.

Axell Hodges was 29 years old at the time of his demise. He was born on August 20, 1996, to his beloved parents in Encinitas, California. According to a report, Hodges grew up watching his dad and two older brothers racing dirt bikes. So, it can be said that Axell was inspired by them to get involved in this field.