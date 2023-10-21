BA Captain and Co-Pilot Accident: British Airways Captain and Co-pilot Fall ill

A British Airways pilot has been taken to hospital after suffering a “foul smell” and becoming ill in the cockpit during a flight to London. The Captain and First Officer of a British Airways flight were forced to wear breathing masks Thursday morning after reporting the smell. The aircraft, which took off from Newcastle in the early hours of Thursday morning, landed at London’s Heathrow Airport after contacting ground emergency services.

