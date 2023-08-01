BAB vs AL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol Team UEFA Champions League

Hello friends, here we are sharing written big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. It is a highly anticipated match and one of the best UEFA Champions League Qualifiers league is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BAB vs AL and we will share it with you in this article.

The league is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. Both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then we can buy the tickets from the websites. The UEFA Champions League Qualifiers match between BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol at Mezőkövesdi Városi Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now football lovers must be very keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, time, lineup and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: BATE Borisov (BAB) vs Aris Limassol (AL)

Date: 1st August 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Mezőkövesdi Városi Stadion

League: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

BATE Borisov (BAB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Andrey Kudravets, 2. Sidi Bane, 3. Ruslan Khadarkevich, 4. Aleksandr Martynov, 5. Sherif Jimoh, 6. Valeri Bocherov, 7. Denis Grechikho, 8. Sead Islamovic, 9. Valeri Gromyko, 10. Dmitri Antilevski, 11. Denis Laptev

Aris Limassol (AL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Vanailson Alves, 2. Franz Brorsson, 3. Alex Moussounda, 4. Slobodan Urosevic, 5. Wanderson Caju, 6. Julius Szoke, 7. Morgan Brown, 8. Karol Struski, 9. Jean Konan, 10. Yannick Gomis, 11. Mariusz Stepinski

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between BATE Borisov vs Aris Limassol on 1st August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Mezőkövesdi Városi Stadion. Now many fans are very curious to know about recent match results. As per the scoreboard, BATE Borisov has had very good form in recent matches and has more chances to win the match.