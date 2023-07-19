Babu Owino Arrested At JKIA Video Goes Viral on Social Media, He Is Not Detained At Airport

His real name is Paul Ongili Owino but famous as Bubu Owino. He is a politician and representative for the Embaksi East Constituency. He grabbed media attention as the head of the Students Organization of Nairobi University. It is possible that he will take the position of Raila Odinga, who is the leader of the opposition. Kenya Kwanza administration got the alert from Pastor Mark Kariuki about preparations to detain Odinga, the leader of the Azimio movement. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

According to the report, a revelation came from Babu Owino that he had been apprehended at the airport shortly after arriving in Nairobi from Mombasa. There is no truth to a video claiming that Babu Owino, who was a member of Parliament for Embakasi East, was apprehended on the day of Wednesday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. When this news came out people hot shocked after hearing this news. This news has made several questions the mind of the people. Many things are left to know about the news, which you will find in the next section of the article.

Babu Owino Arrested At JKIA Video

The video got popularity very quickly on social media. Citizen Digital, however, has acknowledged that it is an old clip that was captured on the day of September 27, 2017. The event happened in the Milimani Law Courts, where Babu Owino was charged with defeat, misbehaving, and a different charge of inciting violence. Reports say that after some time he was released by the Nairobi magistrate but police apprehended him again for an assault offense. The MP made the announcement on his Facebook handle on Wednesday that he had been taken into custody. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

