Back Nipah Virus: Another Person infected by Nipah Virus in Kerala Latest News

Do you all know that the Nipah virus is also slowly becoming viral? According to recent news, it has been revealed that a 24-year-old man has lost his life due to the Nipah virus in the southern state of Kerala and this is the fifth case that has been registered. As soon as this news came out on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention and now people are afraid of blaming the name of Nipah virus. We have brought all the information related to this news. If you also want to know this news in detail, then stay tuned till the end of our article.

It is reported that the woman was 24 years old and was a healthcare worker. While giving her statement on the news, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that Nipah virus infection has been confirmed after the samples of a health worker working in a private hospital in Kozhikode came positive. The Kerala state government has rushed to save a nine-year-old boy suffering from a deadly infection by ordering the only anti-viral treatment.

Another Person infected by Nipah Virus in Kerala

They have started doing everything possible to save the child’s life, such as monoclonal antibodies have been ordered from ICMR for treatment. It is being told that this is the only anti-viral treatment available to fight Nipah virus infection, with the help of which the condition can improve to some extent. But such has not been completely medically proven for the Nipah virus. It remains to be seen whether it is helping in fighting the Nipah virus or not Health Minister Veena George says that the 9-year-old is on ventilator support and his condition remains critical. Seeing this, it seems that the child is stuck between his life and death and all the doctors are trying their best to save him.

To stop the spread of the deadly Nipah virus, the Kerala government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Kozhikode and other containment zones as it is said to be a very dangerous virus, and there is no medicine yet. But despite this, the Kerala government is making every effort to save the people of its state. WHO clearly defined Nipah infection as a zoonotic disease that is spreading not only from animals to people but also from one person to another.