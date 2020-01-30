Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP ahead of Delhi polls :- Badminton champion Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday in presence of the party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh during a press conference. This seems to be great acquisition by the party as she is likely to campaign for the party ahead of the February 8 Delhi election, however, it has not yet been confirmed.

Wearing the BJP scarf after her induction, the 29-year-old shuttler said, “I have won medals for the country. I am very hard working and I love hardworking persons. Today, I am joining a party that performs well for the country. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him. I am greatly inspired by Narendra sir.”

Her elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the saffron party. Haryana-born Saina Nehwal, who is based in Hyderabad, is India’s most successful athletes and has a huge fan following. She said that she would continue to play badminton and will work for the BJP simultaneously.

A former world number 1, Saina has been honoured with the country’s top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016. The Badminton player has won over 24 international titles. In the London Olympics, she won a bronze. She was world number two in 2009 and number one in 2015. She is currently at the ninth rank.

Nehwal had spoken several times in the past in support of the Narendra Modi government and its schemes. After the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, she tweeted ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi sarkaar’, the main campaign slogan of the BJP. She was also one of the first celebrities to voice her support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which have sparked protests all over the country.