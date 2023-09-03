Bahrain: 4 Malayalis Among 5 Killed in Car-Truck Collision CCTV Video Footage

A big car accident happened in Bahrain. In which Five people, including four Malayalis, died in an accident between a truck and a car. The accident happened on Sheikh Salman Highway in Ali. Five people including four Malayali endured horrific death after a car they were travelling rammed into a truck in one tragic incident. Four are Malayalis and one of them is from Telangana. The accident took place on Friday night. The accident took place while they were on their way to Muharraq from Salmabad. The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Salmaniya Hospital. Let’s read the whole article for information related to this incident.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. last night on Friday when they were travelling from Salmabad to Muharraq. The group was on their return journey after having an Onam celebration in the medical center. The collision took place between a car and a cleaning truck. Dead bodies at Salmaniya Hospital Mortuary. The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that further steps have been taken. This incident shook the life of the victim’s family. Their loved ones are gone forever in this horrifying accident. All their loved ones are in deep shock and pain in their hearts. Swipe down for more details related to this incident.

The victims of the accident were identified as Kozhikode native VP Mahesh, Malappuram’s Perinthalmanna native Jagat Vasudevan, Thrissur native Gaidar George, and Thalassery native Akhil Raghu. The fifth victim is Suman Rajanna, a native of Telangana. Their family are mourning because they will never be alive. But their loved ones never forget and erase their memory from their mind and soul. Their absence makes a void in their heart. Let’s continue and read the whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident and solve all the queries related to this accident.

Families of victims are left behind with heartbreaking moments. This accident reminds us road safety is necessary while you are on the road. According to the latest WHO data published in 2020 Road Traffic Accidents Deaths in Bahrain reached 85 or 2.02% of total deaths. The age-adjusted Death Rate is 5.64 per 100,000 of the population ranks Bahrain #151 in the world. Stay and continue with our article for information related to the latest news which currently trending on the internet. So, visit our site daily to not miss a single piece of news from your grasp.