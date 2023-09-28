Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Lakh Full Specs and Features Images

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched in India The new 150cc motorcycle has been launched in India by Bajaj Auto at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,18 lakh. This motorcycle is positioned in the middle between the sportier Pulsar N160 and the supercharged Pulsar P150. The launch of the new 150cc motorcycle in India has come at a time when Bajaj Auto has the most extensive 150cc motorcycle range in the country. With such an extensive range of motorcycles available in India, the company is confident that it will be able to attract all the potential buyers in this segment.
When we talk about the new Bajaj Pulsar N150, it looks very similar to the Pulsar N160 variation. The fact that both motorcycles belong to the same series is quite evident. However, there are some slight variations in the design. The Pulsar N150 comes with a few changes on the new launch. The motorcycle gets a new single-piece seat, new alloy wheels (like the ones in the Pulsar P150), a new grab rail, and a few other changes. The newer model also gets different graphics. You can also choose between Racing red, Ebony black or Metallic Pearl white.
The engine of the new model is the same as the one of the previous model, which is the 149.68cc single-cylinder air-cooled motorcycle. This engine produces 14.3 bhp at a speed of 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new model is powered by a larger engine, which is the 164.82cc single engine, which is oil-cooled. This engine produces 15.7 bhp at an idle speed of 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox remains the same as the previous model, i.e. 5-speed manual transmission. Like the previous model, the new model has the same instrument cluster. The new model also has a convenient USB charging port located on the fuel tank like the previous model.
Bajaj Auto has the largest 150cc motorcycle range in India with the introduction of the new model. With such an extensive 150cc product range, it is clear that Bajaj wants to retain the potential customers within the family of Bajaj pulsar motorcycles. The newly launched model of the company is also a decent combination of practicality with a sporty look. However, we don’t know if the new model of the company will be discontinued at some point due to the small price difference between the motorcycle (P150) and the motorcycle (N150).
