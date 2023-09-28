Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Lakh Full Specs and Features Images

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched in India The new 150cc motorcycle has been launched in India by Bajaj Auto at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,18 lakh. This motorcycle is positioned in the middle between the sportier Pulsar N160 and the supercharged Pulsar P150. The launch of the new 150cc motorcycle in India has come at a time when Bajaj Auto has the most extensive 150cc motorcycle range in the country. With such an extensive range of motorcycles available in India, the company is confident that it will be able to attract all the potential buyers in this segment.

When we talk about the new Bajaj Pulsar N150, it looks very similar to the Pulsar N160 variation. The fact that both motorcycles belong to the same series is quite evident. However, there are some slight variations in the design. The Pulsar N150 comes with a few changes on the new launch. The motorcycle gets a new single-piece seat, new alloy wheels (like the ones in the Pulsar P150), a new grab rail, and a few other changes. The newer model also gets different graphics. You can also choose between Racing red, Ebony black or Metallic Pearl white.

