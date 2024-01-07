CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Bakersfield: Two Killed, Several Others Injured in Major 35-vehicle pile-up on 5 Freeway

21 hours ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Today we are going to share some heartbreaking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a massive collision involving 35 vehicles occurred on the 5 Freeway in Bakersfield. Yes, you heard it right. This news is making headlines and is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. After hearing the news of a horrific collision involving 35 vehicles on the 5 Freeway in Bakersfield, you may be wondering when this incident happened. What was the reason behind this incident happening? Have the police continued their search on this case and many other questions? However, we have collected every little information related to this incident for you and shared it with you in today’s article. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Two Killed, Several Others Injured

As we told you in the above paragraph, a horrific accident involving 35 vehicles took place on the 5 Freeway in Bakersfield. As soon as the police received information about this incident, they started the process of reaching the spot to solve this matter seriously. After reaching the spot, the police continued their investigation on this matter. Police said that this incident happened on Saturday morning at 5 Freeway Bakersfield. During the investigation of the incident, the police shared some shocking statements with the public that the incident occurred due to fog. A total of 35 vehicles collided with each other in this incident.

Two Killed, Several Others Injured

Police said that out of the 35 vehicles that collided in the incident, 18 big rigs were also involved. After this incident happened, the rest of the passengers had to face this incident. This incident was given the name of chain reaction because of the way the vehicles collided, it seemed to people like a chain reaction. Some more horrific results have come to light after the collision, in which it is being told that 2 people died in this incident. The police are continuing their investigation into this incident and are continuing to find out many things.

California Highway Patrol has taken up the responsibility of investigating this incident and has also decided to keep the road closed for some time so that this incident can be investigated properly. This incident has shocked the people of the community and has also created a disaster for them. Whatever information we had related to this accident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

treating premature ejaculation in kenya max fuel male enhancement drink reviews best herbal viagra pills uk can viagra help with retrograde ejaculation new niche medical clinic to treat erectile dysfunction best male libido supplements otc is there a drug that triggers premature ejaculation does exercise help increase sex drive get hard male enhancement which is the doctor proven male enhancement pill how did miley cyrus lose weight buy alli diet pills online fat injections to lose weight divinity labs keto gummies ingredients acv gummies goli reviews green tea in diet pills graves disease diet to lose weight keto plus acv gummies in stores can i lose weight on keto without counting calories why weight loss pills don t work can your body become resistant to blood pressure medication high blood pressure medication list generic tiredness from blood pressure medication rejuv medical blood pressure reversed medications to control blood pressure one pill cholesteral and blood pressure can certain medications raise your blood pressure drug to treat low blood pressure what dors hogh blood pressure medication do to arteries faa first class medical blood pressure medication cbd sex products does cbd gummies show up in a drug test cbd for nerve pain in neck spinal stop smoking cbd gummies uk colorado cbd hemp gummy bears cbd gummies winston salem most popular cbd products worldwide gummy cbd soda pop bottles cbd products that ship to usa super cbd gummies reviews