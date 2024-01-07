Bakersfield: Two Killed, Several Others Injured in Major 35-vehicle pile-up on 5 Freeway

Today we are going to share some heartbreaking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a massive collision involving 35 vehicles occurred on the 5 Freeway in Bakersfield. Yes, you heard it right. This news is making headlines and is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. After hearing the news of a horrific collision involving 35 vehicles on the 5 Freeway in Bakersfield, you may be wondering when this incident happened. What was the reason behind this incident happening? Have the police continued their search on this case and many other questions? However, we have collected every little information related to this incident for you and shared it with you in today’s article. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph, a horrific accident involving 35 vehicles took place on the 5 Freeway in Bakersfield. As soon as the police received information about this incident, they started the process of reaching the spot to solve this matter seriously. After reaching the spot, the police continued their investigation on this matter. Police said that this incident happened on Saturday morning at 5 Freeway Bakersfield. During the investigation of the incident, the police shared some shocking statements with the public that the incident occurred due to fog. A total of 35 vehicles collided with each other in this incident.

Two Killed, Several Others Injured

Police said that out of the 35 vehicles that collided in the incident, 18 big rigs were also involved. After this incident happened, the rest of the passengers had to face this incident. This incident was given the name of chain reaction because of the way the vehicles collided, it seemed to people like a chain reaction. Some more horrific results have come to light after the collision, in which it is being told that 2 people died in this incident. The police are continuing their investigation into this incident and are continuing to find out many things.

California Highway Patrol has taken up the responsibility of investigating this incident and has also decided to keep the road closed for some time so that this incident can be investigated properly. This incident has shocked the people of the community and has also created a disaster for them.