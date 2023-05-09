Balarama Death Reason? Mysuru Dasara Fame Elephant Balarama Passed Away

Today, we feel sad to share that Mysuru Dasara Fame elephant Balarama is no more between us. Balarama was the lead elephant of the world-famous Mysore Dasara. After, elephant Balarama’s death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute. This news is going viral and getting a lot of attention. This is very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone. The PM of Indian was come on Monday to pay tribute to the iconic elephant Balarama. People are searching in huge quantities for this news and are excited to know more about elephant Balaram. If you want to know in detail about this news so continue with the page till the end and read the full article.

The very famous and iconic elephant Balarama was the lead elephant of Mysore Dasara. Further, elephant Balarama carried the idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari on the fabled Golden Howdah for the 13th time. He was a male. He was born around c. 1958. He died at the age of 65. The iconic elephant Balarama passed away on May 7, 2023. Everyone is sad after his death. He was one of the most well-known and attractive elephants Balarama who carried the god Chamundershwari on his back for 10 days. His owner’s name is Mahot Thimma.

Balarama Death Reason?

The elephant Balarama was the iconic elephant. He was passed on Sunday evening. If you searching for how he died so let us tell you that he died due to age-related issues. He was suffering from TB. His health-related issues were the cause of her death. The PM of India Narendra Modi feels sad after hearing Balarama’s death news. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi tweeted on Twitter and wrote that ” For many years, the iconic elephant Balarama was a key part of the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. We all respectfully recall Gajraja Balarama carrying the Murthy of Maa Chamundeshwari. His passing away is adding. Om Shanti.

According to the sources, his owner said that Balaram was not eating food well and he was feeling unwell for the past few weeks. His health was going down. He was a very excellent and friendly elephant. He lived with other elephants and where he helped elephants. He had spent his entire life at an elephant camp in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve of Karnataka. He was the first choice to carry the Howdah after Drona. He was suffering from Tuberculosis. His exact health disease was known after the medical reports. May all miss Balarama. It is a very tough time for his owner. If we get any other information we will update on the same site.