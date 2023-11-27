Baltimore County: Maxine McDougle Redfern in Parkville, Domestic Dispute Led To a Fatal Police Shooting

A tragic incident was seen in Parkville, Baltimore County. As per the sources, a normal domestic argument turned into a fatal police shooting. Today’s article is about a fatal police shooting. Recently, the news has gone viral on the web and the headline is generating a lot of attention. People showing their interest in knowing about the recent viral news that occurred in Parkville, Baltimore. A domestic argument created a fatal police shooting in which two were badly injured. This article helps you to learn about recent viral news and the identification of the victim. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a tragic incident happened on the 2700 block of Maple Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The department identified a 48 years old woman, McDougle Redfern who was discovered dead inside the home. The husband of Redfern, Arnel Redfern, 52, was shot by the police officer. The incident took place on Friday in Parkville, Baltimore. The victim was identified as Maxine McDougle Redfern who was 48 years old at the time. Maxine McDougle Redfern was a young woman who was known for her ability and kindness. Read more in the next section.

Maxine McDougle Redfern in Parkville

The unexpected passing of Maxine McDougle Redfern left her loved ones and the community shocked. Due to a lack of information, we are unable to give you the details regarding her personal life and her profession. People are searching for what actually happened to Maxine McDougle Redfern. As per the sources, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office reported a 911 call. The officer arrived at the Redfern’s residence. After the arrival, the officers hear the gunshots and the voice of a woman. Maxine McDougle Redfern was found dead at her home. Her husband opened the door and started firing at the officers. Scroll down the page.

The officers responded to the firing in which Maxine McDougle Redfern's husband Arnel's shot dead. He was shot dead by the officer officer who was facing his gunshots. After the investigation, the department found that Maxine McDougle Redfern was killed by her husband. The department also discovered the gun from Arnel's body. In this domestic fight, both husband and wife passed away. As per the police statement, this is not the first time when they responded to domestic violence.