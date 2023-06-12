BAN vs RIV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Scorecard Banfield vs River Plate Argentinian League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Argentinian League. This match is fixed to be played between Banfield (BAN) and River Plate (RIV). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 03:45 am on Tuesday 13 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Estadio Florencio Sola. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

If we talk about the previous matches of both teams, River Plate had played a total of 18 matches in which this team faced 13 wins, 2 draws, or 3 losses and is currently ranked at the top of the points of this tournament. On the other hand, Banfield had played 19 matches in which they faced 4 victories, 6 draws, or 9 losses and is currently ranked in 26th place in the points table of this tournament. Every player will give thier best performance until the end of this match and it makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this football match.