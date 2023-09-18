Bandera Walmart Shooting: Murder Suspect Hospitalized After Shootout Know Details

As per the sources, the massive shooting that has been seen in Bandera Walmart. In this article, we will give you recent viral news of Bandera Walmart. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. The authorities in San Antonio, Texas shared news of a massive shooting that left the whole nation in shock. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. If you are interested to know it in detail, go through the page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

A very horrifying incident has been seen at the Walmart store. As per the reports, a massive shooting took place at the Walmart store. This store is located on Bandera Rd. The incident happened on Saturday night. There are many questions that have been raised. People are searching on the internet and want to know if any injuries and death details are found. The San Antonio police received a call on Saturday night about a massive shooting that happened at 8030 Bandera RD., San Antonio, TX. More information is mentioned below in detail.

Bandera Walmart Shooting

It is alleged that an employee of the Walmart store discharged a firearm which many people to be injured badly. In a massive quantity, the San Antonio Police and rescue team arrived imminently after the incident. The San Antonio police advised people to leave the incident place for their safety. The affected area has been closed until the investigation not completed. As per the witnessed statements, an employee entered the store with a firearm, and then the shooter targeted another person who is a staff member of the store and started a continuous firing. Swipe up the page for more details.

Moreover, the incident happened just before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 8300 block of Bandera Road. As per the police reports, the employee stopped their vehicle at a Walmart store and exchanged gunfire with a Bandera officer. The shooter shot the left shoulder and then entered the store. The suspect now caught by the police department outside in the parking lot shortly after. The suspect's treatment is ongoing in the hospital and his health condition is now fine. Further, the reason behind the shooting is unknown. There is no more information has been revealed yet regarding this viral news.