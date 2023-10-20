Headline

Bangaru Adigalar Death Reason? Renowned Spiritual Guru Bangaru Adigalar Passed Away

5 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Bangaru Adigalar passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to a prolonged illness. He was a well-known spiritual guru who in the early 1980s revolutionized the practice of women’s rights by allowing them to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Arulmigu Adhiparasakthi Temple in Melmaruvathur Bangaru Adigalar, also known as Amma to his followers, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife and his two sons, who run several educational institutions including a medical college which the family owns.

Bangaru Adigalar Death Reason?

The spiritual guru had been ill for some time and had been confined to his residence. He died on Thursday evening after suffering a heart attack. Adigalar was a well-known philanthropist. He is remembered for his decision to allow women to do pooja in temples at the same time as men, breaking the centuries-old tradition of allowing only men to do so. Women are allowed to enter the temple and other religious institutions run by Adigalar on all days including during their menstrual cycles. The Adhiparasakthi temple is located in Melmaruvathur 90 km from Chennai. The temple is run by the Adigalar Charitable Trust.

Bangaru Adigalar Death Reason?

Guru Bangaru Adigalar was born on March 3, 1941, in Melmaruvathur on the banks of the River Gopala in the town of  Melmaruvathur to Gopala Naicker and Meenakshi Ammal as their second child, Tamil Nadu. His followers began to flock to the area, leading to the construction of thousands of Adhiparasakthi temples in the state. Women from the towns and villages of the state began to come to Melmaruvathur to pay homage to the deity. He commanded a large following among women from South India and those living abroad and was able to transform the town from a mere village into a city with the facilities available in such a city. He was groomed to be a teacher, having been born on the same day as his mother and father.

Despite this, he asserted that he was the ‘Poorna Avatar’ of ‘Adhiparasakthi’, having all the sixteen attributes of the ‘Goddess’. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Union Government in 2019. Despite this, his institutions have been subject to Income Tax scrutiny in the last ten years. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, M K Stalin, and the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, expressed their condolences over the passing of ‘Adigalar Bangaru’. Stick to our site for further related news updates.

