Bangaru Adigalar Death Reason? Renowned Spiritual Guru Bangaru Adigalar Passed Away

Bangaru Adigalar passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to a prolonged illness. He was a well-known spiritual guru who in the early 1980s revolutionized the practice of women’s rights by allowing them to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Arulmigu Adhiparasakthi Temple in Melmaruvathur Bangaru Adigalar, also known as Amma to his followers, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife and his two sons, who run several educational institutions including a medical college which the family owns.

The spiritual guru had been ill for some time and had been confined to his residence. He died on Thursday evening after suffering a heart attack. Adigalar was a well-known philanthropist. He is remembered for his decision to allow women to do pooja in temples at the same time as men, breaking the centuries-old tradition of allowing only men to do so. Women are allowed to enter the temple and other religious institutions run by Adigalar on all days including during their menstrual cycles. The Adhiparasakthi temple is located in Melmaruvathur 90 km from Chennai. The temple is run by the Adigalar Charitable Trust.

