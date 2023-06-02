Headline

Banna Gupta Chat Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Jharkhand Minister Scandal Explained

14 mins ago
by Lisha Dharra

Today we are going to share a Jharkhand Minister scandal. Banna Gupta is an Indian politician and the health minister of Jharkhand. Further, Banna is also a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.  After the Jharkhand health minister started receiving backlashes and many people started commenting and making jokes regarding him, Gupta Lodge, an FIR in cyber then. However, netizens started backlashing at him again after they knew he had lodged FIR after being unashamed for what he did. Here is more about the Jharkhand Minister scandal. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Banna Gupta Chat Video

Banna Gupta went viral following his video chat with a woman where they were seen having an unfaithful chat in the video. The video was leaked on many social media platforms and is currently trending. It has been said that Gupta was having bad talks with a woman in a video chat leaked on social media. First, it was reportedly shared on WhatsApp groups, and later, it became trending on other social media platforms too. Now, every media source covers the details regarding Gupta’s viral video. Also, some of them have shared fake clips linking the name of Banna Gupta. So, Banna has been the talk of the town for the past few days, and all of these are due to the video chat. Some people were unfamiliar with this topic, and many even asked about the scandal, which we’ve described below.

Banna Gupta Chat Video Goes Viral

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta is getting backlash on social media following a scandal which have remained on the internet for the past few days. As said earlier, a video where Banna was seen having bad talks with a woman was leaked. In the video, he was allegedly seen being unfaithful with a woman. Due to that, everyone has been searching for the video’s link. Everyone was curious to know the fact after the leaked video, and many big media houses have shared the news regarding Banna’s leaked video chat.

Additionally, the woman allegedly seen in the viral video chat has come forward and said that the video chat had been edited, which she did with her husband. They were edited and linked with Banna. She also said she has neither met Health Minister Gupta nor knows him. Someone has reportedly used her face in a conspiracy. Moreover, further details will be updated soon as Banna has said that the investigation will start soon. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.

