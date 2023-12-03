CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
BAR vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga EA Sports

15 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the La Liga EA Sports League is going to play their next football match. This match is set to be played between Barcelona (BAR) and the opponent team Atletico Madrid (ATL). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am on Monday 4 December 2023 and it will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. So many people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let us continue reading this article to know more about this match, so read it completely.

BAR vs ATL Live Score

Both teams have given their best in the previous matches of this league which gained a good response from the viewers. Atletico Madrid has faced ten wins, one draw, or two losses in the last 13 matches, and the team is ranked currently in third place on the points table. On the other side, Barcelona has faced nine wins, four draws, or one loss in the last 14 matches and the team is ranked in the 4th place of the points table. It is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this league and both teams give their till the end.

BAR vs ATL (Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid) Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (BAR vs ATL)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports 2023
Date: Monday, 4th December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

BAR vs ATL (Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid) Starting 11

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Inaki Pena, 2. Ronald Araujo, 3. Jules Kounde, 4. Inigo Martinez, 5. Joao Cancelo, 6. Frenkie De Jong, 7. Pedro Gonzalez, 8. Raphinha, 9. Ilkay Gundogan, 10. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Mario Hermoso, 3. Axel Witsel, 4. Cesar Azpilicueta, 5. Koke, 6. Marcos Llorente, 7. Pablo Barrios-Rivas, 8. Samuel Lino, 9. Antoine Griezmann, 10. Angel Correa, 11. Alvaro Morata

According to the points table, it is quite hard to predict the team winning prediction in both teams because both played well and gave most of the similar game-player performances. The weather is fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. At present, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. Fans continue to cheer and show their love for the players. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

