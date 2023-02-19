BAR vs CDZ Dream 11 Team Prediction Live Score Today’s Match Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga Odds

How excited are you for the upcoming match of La Liga? The league is known for introducing some of the best matches in the last few days and now, the fans are much excited to watch tonight’s episode that will be started in a few hours. La Liga is always known for coming back-to-back matches and tonight, they are coming with two popular teams such as Barcelona (BAR) and team Cadiz (CDZ). Both teams has already played lots of matches before and they are coming back with one more match. Keep reading to know more details.

In this article, we will share some essential details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and other important details. Those who are creating their own teams on Dream11 and other platforms, they need to know that some of the players such as Araujo R, Dembele O, Pedri, Cala J, Chust V, Espino A, Garrido J. A, Gil D, Guardiola S, Jose Mari, Negredo A, and Zaldua J will not be a part of the match tonight. Fuertes P will be the referee of the match and Camp Nou will be the selected ground.

BAR vs CDZ Match Details

Team Names:- Barcelona (BAR) vs Cadiz (CDZ)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Camp Nou (Barcelona)

Date:- Monday, February 20, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

BAR vs CDZ Squad Players

Barcelona (BAR):- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba, Pedro Gonzalez, Pablo Gavira, Franck Kessie, Chadi Riad, Marc Casado, Pablo Torre, Ilias Akhomach, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Frenkie De Jong, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Angel Alarcon, Raphinha, Alex Balde, Andreas Christensen, and Sergio Busquets.

Cadiz (CDZ):- Momo Mbaye, Ruben Sobrino, Ivan Alejo, Santiago Arzamendia, Victor Chust, Carlos Garcia-Die, Joseba Zaldua, Youba Diarra, Jose Mari, Mamady Diarra, Juan Cala, David Gil, Antonio Garcia Kikin, Raul Parra, Victor Aznar, Alvaro Bastida, Jon Ander Garrido, Ruben Alcaraz, Jeremias Ledesma, Sergi Guardiola, Alex Fernandez, Anthony Lozano, Theo Bongonda, Brian Ocampo, Alfonso Espino, Isaac Carcelen, Rafael Jimenez, Luis- Hernandez, Gonzalo Escalante, Roger Marti, Fede San Emeterio, Alvaro Negredo, Jorge Mere, and Chris Ramos.

BAR vs CDZ Lineups Player

Barcelona (BAR):- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Frenkie De Jong, Pedro Gonzalez, Pablo Gavira, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha.

Cadiz (CDZ):- Jeremias Ledesma, Alfonso Espino, Isaac Carcelen, Rafael Jimenez, Luis- Hernandez, Ruben Alcaraz, Theo Bongonda, Brian Ocampo, Gonzalo Escalante, Roger Marti, and Sergi Guardiola.

BAR vs CDZ Match Prediction

Maybe, the battle is going to be more difficult for the team Cadiz CF because the rival team Barcelona is at the 1st spot with 21 matches where they won 18 and lost 1 match. Another side, team CDZ is at the 16th spot with 21 matches where they just won 5 and lost 9 matches in this league. Well, the expert’s decision goes with team Barcelona who has better chances to win this match tonight.