BAR vs MUN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

BAR vs MUN Live Score

Match Details

Team: Barcelona (BAR) vs Manchester United (MUN)

Day: Thursday

Date: 16th February 2023

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Camp Nou

League: UEFA Europa League

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Ronald Araujo, 3. Alex Balde, 4. Andreas Christensen, 5. Jules Kounde, 6. Frenkie De Jong, 7. Pedro Gonzalez, 8. Pablo Gavira, 9. Franck Kessie, 10. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Playing 11: 1. David De Gea, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Luke Shaw, 5. Tyrell Malacia, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Fred, 8. Jadon Sancho, 9. Christian Eriksen, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they will be ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Barcelona and Manchester United on 16th February 2023 from 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT) at Camp Nou. If we talk about the recent match result then the BAR looks good in the recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match against MUN. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.