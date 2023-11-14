BAR-W vs BEN-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Barcelona vs Benfica Women

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the UEFA Women’s Champions League is going to play thier next football match. It is set to be played between Barcelona (BAR-W) and this team will play against Benfica Women (BEN-W). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. Many people are coming into the fan list of both teams and they are waiting for this upcoming football match. This match will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff and it will begin at 01:30 am on Wednesday, 15 November 2023. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

Both of the teams are going to play thier first match head-to-head as well as the first match in this league. This league began recently and no one on either of the teams has played any football match before this. If we talk about the points table then it is totally blank and there is no information about the previous scores of both that indicates, that both teams are going to play their first match in this tournament. There are many strong and active players who will give their best and make it a banging match. Fans keep supporting their favorite team and expect this match will be one of the best matches.

BAR-W vs BEN-W (Barcelona vs Benfica Women) Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Benfica Women (BAR-W vs BEN-W)

Tournament: UEFA Women’s Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 15th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff

BAR-W vs BEN-W (Barcelona vs Benfica Women) Starting 11

Barcelona (BAR-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Sandra Panos, 2. Mapi Leon, 3. Ona Batlle, 4. Irene Paredes, 5. Lucy Bronze, 6. Aitana Bonmati, 7. Mariona Caldentey, 8. Patri Guijarro, 9. Keira Walsh, 10. Caroline Graham Hansen, 11. Salma Paralluelo

Benfica Women (BEN-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Rute Costa, 2. Lucia Alves, 3. Catarina Amado, 4. Carole Costa, 5. Ana Seica, 6. Andreia Faria, 7. Anna Gasper, 8. Lais Araujo, 9. Marie-Yasmine Alidou, 10. Francisca Nazareth, 11. Beatriz Nogueira

It is hard to predict the team's prediction because both teams are going to play their first match in this tournament and nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy this match. The weather is fully clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match. It will be broadcast live on DANZ and Fancode.